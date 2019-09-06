      Weather Alert

New Business Opening In Bay City’s Uptown Area

John Hall
Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:58pm
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

The new Cream and Sugar Ice Cream Company at 160 Uptown Drive in Bay City across from the Real Seafood Restaurant held a VIP Charity Partner Day before its official opening Friday. Cream and Sugar Operations Manager Krista Scott says all proceeds went to the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region to support their programming for at risk children.

Scott added regular hours seven days a week will be 11 to Nine with 16 flavor options initially
ranging from mixed berry crisp to Michigan Sugar Cookie and Uptown Funk.

She believes Uptown is the best place for Cream and Sugar with super local owners and a distinctive Bay City flair.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
River Roar Returning to Bay City
Rock the Hill to Rock Bay City This Summer
Sports News