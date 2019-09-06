New Business Opening In Bay City’s Uptown Area
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The new Cream and Sugar Ice Cream Company at 160 Uptown Drive in Bay City across from the Real Seafood Restaurant held a VIP Charity Partner Day before its official opening Friday. Cream and Sugar Operations Manager Krista Scott says all proceeds went to the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region to support their programming for at risk children.
Scott added regular hours seven days a week will be 11 to Nine with 16 flavor options initially
ranging from mixed berry crisp to Michigan Sugar Cookie and Uptown Funk.
She believes Uptown is the best place for Cream and Sugar with super local owners and a distinctive Bay City flair.