New Business Incubator Opening In Downtown Saginaw

Central Michigan University Research Corporation which aids in the development of small, start-up businesses unveiled a third business incubator Tuesday on South Washington in the downtown Saginaw riverfront area.

Chief Executive Officer Dean Emerson of SVRC Industries says the nearly 10,000 square foot site will greatly complement existing centers in Bay City and Mount Pleasant. Emerson added there’s close proximity to the Farmers Market, making the Saginaw site even more of a magnet for community interest and support.