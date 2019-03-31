New Business Hopes To Leave A Footprint In The Great Lakes Bay Region

J & B Boots opens new store. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Boots, boots and more boots. That’s the inventory of a new store, J & B Boots on Gratiot in Shields.

Owner Steven Goward describes the business as an old fashioned store, where the customer always comes first. If it’s not in stock, J & B will order it for you.

The store offers boots for work, hunting, motorcycling, western and other types plus related clothing for the whole family. He called women, an under served part of the market with work boots designed for them.

Goward said the veteran-owned store tries to offer American made products whenever possible.

Goward said the main reason for a second store at 7648 Gratiot in Shields was frequent requests from Great Lakes Bay Region customers coming to the store in Williamston, near Lansing. He’s also an Owosso native and has family living in the St. Charles area.

J & B offers a variety of boots and related clothing for the family.
Saturday’s open house offered a variety of goodies, including cookies shaped like, what else …a BOOT.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt

