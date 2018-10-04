New Book SHE Tells Stories Of Women Overcoming Extraordinary Obstacles

A collection of two dozen interviews with women of varying ages and cultures who persevered through extraordinary tragedies or obstacles make up a new book called SHE. The author and former Saginaw area resident Shannon Hogan Cohen who now lives in California says SHE stands for Share, Heal, Empower.

Cohen added each story comes with its own individualized artwork. The subjects included people she met while free lance travel writing or through conversations or whom she knew and wanted to recognize.

Cohen spoke during an appearance Wednesday at Bayne’s Apple Farm on Midland Road in Freeland where the book is available. You can also find it on Amazon, on Nook through Barnes and Noble or at www.ShareHealEmpower.com.