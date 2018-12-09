New Beginning Farmers series offered online by MSU Extension

This convenient and affordable online program is designed to provide an overview of potential farm enterprises and business skills for beginners.

November 28, 2018 – Author: James Isleib

People who are exploring new farm businesses will benefit from participating in the Michigan State University Extension 2019 Beginning Farmer Webinar Series. New and expanding farm businesses provide jobs, income, increased economic and social stability, and increased food security to rural and other communities. Providing basic, practical information on sound production practices, business management and marketing to people interested in, or already engaging in, new and expanding farm enterprises of any size helps these small businesses succeed.

From January to April 2019, MSU Extension will offer 12, one-hour long online programs that will take place Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. EST. These programs will provide valuable start-up information on general and more specific farming topics, including:

“Getting started with…”

The physical labor of farming – Jan. 16

Growing specialty mushrooms – Jan. 23

Pruning fruit trees – Jan. 30

Soil physical properties for field and hoophouse – Feb. 6

Seed saving – Feb. 13

Small farm business start-up – Feb. 20

Small farm meat chicken production – Feb. 27

Pruning small fruits – March 6

Quality hay and pasture – March 13

Selling to wholesale buyers – March 20

Cover crop types and uses on your farm – March 27

Farm financial management: The next step – April 3

Participate from the comfort and convenience of your own home or office. A fee of $5 per webinar is required, or you can register for the entire series for $30. Webinar recordings will be provided to all registered participants. A high-speed internet connection is required. You will receive webinar connection information after you register.

Registration, a brochure containing details on each individual program and online or mailed payment options can be found at Beginning Farmer Webinar Series 2019.

You may register for all or some of the courses at any time, even if the session has already taken place. In that case, you will get a link to the recorded program.

If you experience any problems with registration, please contact the Alger County MSU Extension office at 906-387-2530 or isleibj@msu.edu.

Several archived recordings of MSU Extension Beginning Farmer Webinars on a variety of topics from previous years are available for viewing at the Beginning Farmer Webinar Series website.

For more information, contact the Alger County MSU Extension office at 906-387-2530 or isleibj@msu.edu.