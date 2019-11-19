New Bay City Commissioners Sworn In As New Officers Are Chosen
(From Left To Right) Bay City Commissioners Brentt Brunner, Kristen McDonald-Rivet, Chris Girard and Ed Clements are all sworn in by the Bay City Clerk during Monday's City Commission meeting. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
New Bay City Commissioners took their seats Monday, November 18 following their election November 5.
That includes Christopher Girard representing the 6th Ward after a previous term from 2011-2015. Kristen McDonald-Rivet was also sworn in as the new Commissioner of the 2ndWard.
Commission officers for the coming year include the 1st Ward’s Jesse Dockett as President with Kerice Basmadjian of the 7th Ward
becoming Vice President. Girard will be Sargent-at-Arms.
Others sworn in and seated included Mayor Kathleen Newsham, plus Commissioners Brentt Brunner and Ed Clements representing the 4th and 8th Wards.