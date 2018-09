Delta College trustees heard an update Tuesday on changes planned for the western part of the main campus in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township.

Delta Director of Facilities Management Nick Bovid says that includes a new field for the baseball team which currently plays in Saginaw Township. Bovid says that field should be completed next month in time to start play in the spring.

Bovid estimated the cost of the new field at $600,000 to $800,000. He says parking in the area will also be refurbished