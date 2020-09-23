New Athletic Director at CMU
(source: Central Michigan University)
Central Michigan University has hired a new Athletic Director.
Amy Folan, previously the executive senior associate athletics director at the University of Texas, where she served since 2012, is now CMU’s Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics after a nationwide search. University officials say Folan is “a well respected leader and will be an outstanding representative of CMU Athletics, student athletes and the entire university community.” Folan “brings to CMU extensive experience in collegiate athletics, with special focus on fundraising and compliance.”
CMU’s previous Athletics Director, Michael Alford, left the school in August after becoming the CEO of the Seminole Boosters, Inc. at Florida State University.