New $2 billion theme park announced in Oklahoma

A theme park with an estimated $2 billion price tag is coming to the Midwest — and its location may surprise you.

The 1,000-acre development, named the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, is scheduled to open in 2026 in the northeastern Oklahoma city of Vinita, according to a news release Thursday from the Missouri-based Mansion Entertainment Group, which is heading up the project.

The amusement park itself will cover 125 acres, which according to developers is comparable in size to Florida’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland in California.

An artist’s depiction of the proposed theme park project. Mansion Entertainment Group

It will have an Americana-themed environment with “a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings,” Mansion Entertainment said.

It will also include rides and shows in “six distinctly American lands:” the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

In addition to the amusement park, American Heartland will feature a 300-room hotel, indoor water park and an adjacent 320-acre RV park, and a 300-cabin campground named Three Ponies.

The park’s design team includes more than 20 Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers, according to the Mansion Entertainment. It also hired design firms that have been used in the past by other major amusement parks, including Six Flags and Universal Studios.

Once open, developers expect the park to attract two million visitors per year, according to Kristy Adams, a sales and marketing executive with the Mansion Entertainment.

Oklahoma state Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said in a statement through Mansion Entertainment that the park will add at least 4,000 jobs provide a boost to the state’s tourism economy.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said in a statement. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination.”