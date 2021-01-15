Netflix releasing a new movie every week of 2021

▶ Watch Video: Chris Rock on upcoming Netflix special, divorce and fatherhood

Neflix says it’s “kicking 2021 off with a bang” — and it appears that momentum will last all year. The streaming service is set to release a new movie every single week of 2021, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Netflix will bring you a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer,” a press release reads.

Not only is the 2021 movie slate star-studded, but many of the films are created by award-winning filmmakers, including Adam McKay, who is behind movies like “Vice” and “The Big Short.”

McKay is producing and directing “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchet and more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry are also making their directorial debuts with films on the streaming platform. Miranda is directing “tick, tick…BOOM!” starring Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens and Judith Light.

Berry will direct “Bruised,” in which she’ll also star.

Plus, popular Netflix films like “To All the Boys” and “The Kissing Booth” will get the final installments in their trilogies.

Netflix’s slate includes 70 new movies — many of them featured in a super tease the company shared on YouTube.

Several new titles have already been released this month, including “Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” a new comedy special from Chris Rock, and “Pretend It’s a City,” a Martin Scorsese-directed documentary about Fran Lebowitz.

With some movie theaters starting to fail — even before the pandemic hit — and many people staying at home, streaming services like Netflix are receiving more and more content.