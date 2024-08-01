▶ Watch Video: Nearly one year on, the mental toll of the deadly Lahaina wildfire lingers

Lahaina, Hawaii — Almost one year after the horrific wildfire that tore through the historic Maui town of Lahaina and claimed 101 lives, the physical scars remain. But what isn’t often seen is the mental toll it took on the community.

“Just animosity, the energy, the negative energy, it’s there,” Kiha Kaina told CBS News.

Kaina says his “downward spiral” began when his father’s body was discovered in the ruins.

“He was found right outside the Maui outlet mall, right on Front Street in his truck,” Kaina said. “And he had his little dog with him.”

It’s why remaining “Lahaina strong” can be so elusive.

“I’ve had things sneak up on me and hit me a little differently for a guy who was always positive about life,” Kaina said. “It put me in a little bit of a scary area where I would feel myself falling into the trap of suicidal thoughts.”

In a June survey from the Hawaii State Rural Health Association, 71% of Maui County respondents who were directly impacted by the fires said they have since had to cut back on food and groceries for personal financial reasons. The survey found that most residents of Maui were more worried than hopeful about the future.

In the days after the Lahaina fire broke out on Aug. 8, 2023, CBS News first documented the deadly evacuation. Dozens of burned-out cars lined Lahaina’s historic Front Street as desperate residents and tourists attempted to flee.

Today those cars are gone, but much of Front Street remains frozen in time.

“It’s just a daily reminder of the trauma,” said John Oliver, public health program manager for the Hawaii State Department of Health, an agency that ensures people like Lynette Chun are receiving access to mental health services.

“The fire devastated me and…my mind was fractured,” Chun said.

Oliver described the crisis created by the fire as “unprecedented.”

“What we’re seeing is grief,” Oliver said. “There’s uncertainty, there’s anxiety, there’s depression, we have whole families that are impacted.”

When Lahaina burned, it was not just a community that was lost, it was Hawaii’s ancient capital, its rich history and a way of life passed down from generations.

Before the fire, about 12,000 people resided in Lahaina. Of those, 10% have sought help for mental health, per the Hawaii Stare Department of Health.

Oliver estimates that number could soon reach around 30%.

While there are signs of progress, including some businesses that were undamaged now reopening, much of downtown is still a landscape marked by trauma.

“The people of Lahaina must come back,” Oliver said. “I think that is what everybody wants. Lahaina is not Lahaina without the people.”

Kaina said he finally found the help he needed.

“I have a little baby, that was my savior,” Kaina disclosed. “…She was the reason why I think I held firm, I held tight and I’m still here.”

Out of the fury that ripped so much of Lahaina apart, it has been strong bonds that are keeping this community together.