NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes amid controversy

NBC will not televise the Golden Globes in 2022 over a series of controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the network announced Monday. The news comes after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed a lack of transparency in the HFPA’s awarding system, alleged financial impropriety and a lack of diversity in its membership.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

In March, the HFPA announced it would immediately begin working on implementing “transformational change” within the next 60 days, including mandating anti-racism and unconscious bias training, hiring an expert on diversity, having a third party law firm conduct a review of HFPA policies and committing to an expanded membership that is at least 13% Black.

The HFPA last week approved a more detailed reform plan that includes new restrictions on gifts members of the organization can receive and an 18-month timeline for its goal of expanded membership, according to Deadline.

NBC says it is “hopeful” it will air the Golden Globes in 2023 provided the HFPA “executes” its current proposed plan.

In February, a series of reports in the Los Angeles Times described accusations of financial impropriety, ethical dilemmas in how winners are picked and an institutional lack of diversity, revealing that none of the 87 HFPA members who vote for the Golden Globe Awards is Black.

Critics and film stars throughout the film and television industry have called for a boycott of the HFPA over the findings of the reports. Actress Scarlett Johansson said that her experiences with the organization were characterized by sexist remarks and language and called for Hollywood to continue the boycott of HFPA until substantial changes are made.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit,” Johansson said Saturday in a statement to Variety. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

“Everything matters. Even this,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted Monday in response to NBC’s announcement. “The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so.”

NBC is not the only outlet to distance itself from the HFPA. Netflix on Thursday said that it would be “stopping any activities” with the HFPA “until more meaningful changes are made,” according to a letter obtained by Deadline.

WarnerMedia, which own HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures and several other media properties, on Monday also sent a letter to the HFPA, saying they do not believe the organization’s proposed plan “goes far enough in addressing the breadth of our concerns,” Variety reports.

“WarnerMedia Studios and Networks will continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent, until these changes are implemented,” the letter said.

At this time, it is not clear what the HFPA’s plans for the 2022 Golden Globes will be without its usual broadcast partner.