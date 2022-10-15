NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo receiving treatment for brain tumor

Dikembe Mutombo, an NBA Global Ambassador and member of the Hall of Fame, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family.

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said.

Dikembe Mutombo speaks onstage at the Lincoln Center Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 2, 2017, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

The 56-year-old was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted to the Denver Nuggets as the fourth pick in the 1991 draft. The center played with six NBA teams throughout his 18-year career and was an eight-time NBA All-Star. He retired in 2009.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.