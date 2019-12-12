Navy Veteran Receives High School Diploma
Navy Veteran Harold Moore stands between Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts and school board President Ruth Ann Knapp. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
A highlight of the Saginaw school board meeting Wednesday involved the presentation of a high school diploma to World War II Navy Pacific theater veteran Harold Moore.
The 94 year old Moore dropped out of Saginaw High in order to serve his country between 1943 and ’46. But Moore’s family reached out
to district officials who made it possible to present him with that diploma which left him almost speechless.
District Superintendent Ramont Roberts says he was honored to be part of the event.