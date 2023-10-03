Nationwide Phone Emergency Test to Occur Wednesday

Tomorrow at 2:20, if you hear your phone alert system go off, don’t worry. It is the federal government testing Wireless Emergency Alerts.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the purpose of the alert is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. At the allocated time, all wireless phones should receive an alert and an accompanying text message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The free text message will be sent in either English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of your device. The text will be accompanied by a unique tone and vibration that is meant to make the alert accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities.

At the same time, all radios and televisions will also broadcast a test emergency alert as part of the broader test. This message, which will run for about a minute, will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”