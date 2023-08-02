National Guard Training Exercise to Begin This Weekend

A massive training exercise will bring more than 7,000 National Guard members to Michigan starting this weekend.

Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defence’s largest reserves training exercises, will run from August 5th to the 19th. During that time, participants from 25 states, 1 territory, and multiple international partners will travel to Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center to practice expeditionary skills, command and control, sustainment, and joint integrated fires. Participants will also be training at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airfield.

The DoD says this year will feature expanded medical care training, where simulated patients will be evacuated to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin for additional treatment.