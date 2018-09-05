Narcotics Stolen in Drug Store Burglary

Saginaw Township Police are investigating the burglary of the Walgreen’s Drug Store at the corner of Bay and Shattuck, in which four suspects pried open the front door and stole a large quantity of narcotics. Chief Donald Pussehl says the suspects got away with thirteen different types of prescription drugs and were in and out of the store within three minutes.

The burglary happened at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29. The suspects had their heads and faces covered, and no vehicle was seen on surveillance video. Pussehl said the incident may be linked to a professional group of burglars who have been focusing on the southeastern part of the state. Anyone with information should call Saginaw Township Police or Crime Stoppers.

1-800-422-JAIL (5245)