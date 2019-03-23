Narcotics Stolen From Pinconning Pharmacy

Police in Bay County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a pharmacy break in Wednesday, March 20 in Pinconning.

Police say the suspects used a pry bar on the door at the Town & Country Supermarket at 704 S. Mable St. around 4:00 a.m., stole a large amount of narcotics and left. The whole process only took about four minutes. The suspects left in a black SUV.

It’s unclear if the crime is related to similar break-ins in Saginaw Township, Flint Township and St. Clare Shores over the past few months. Please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information.