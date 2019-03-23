Narcotics Stolen From Pinconning Pharmacy

(photo courtesy the Bay County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

Police in Bay County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a pharmacy break in Wednesday, March 20 in Pinconning.

Police say the suspects used a pry bar on the door at the Town & Country Supermarket at 704 S. Mable St. around 4:00 a.m., stole a large amount of narcotics and left. The whole process only took about four minutes. The suspects left in a black SUV.

(Source: Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

It’s unclear if the crime is related to similar break-ins in Saginaw Township, Flint Township and St. Clare Shores over the past few months. Please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pinconning Teacher, Baseball Coach Accused of Embezzlement No Injuries in Saginaw Fire Jury Acquits Saginaw County Priest Victims in Fatal Crashes Identified Family Saved from Saginaw Fire Saginaw Fire Officials Teaching Safety To Young Students
Comments