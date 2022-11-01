Nancy Pelosi says husband making “steady progress” on “long recovery”

▶ Watch Video: Charges filed against suspect in Paul Pelosi attack; DA says House speaker was specifically targeted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an update on her husband’s health Monday night, saying he is “making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in his and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home in the early morning hours on Friday by an intruder with a hammer. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said Friday.

“His doctors expect a full recovery,” last week’s statement said.

Law enforcement said Monday that David Wayne DePape, the man accused of breaking into the home and attacking Paul Pelosi, forced his way through a rear glass door and made his way to the second floor of the home, where Paul Pelosi was sleeping. He then woke up Paul Pelosi and asked where his wife was, according to interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 from a bathroom and police arrived shortly after and saw the suspect strike the 82-year-old with a hammer, Jenkins said.

The Democratic leader said in the Monday statement that her family was “most grateful” for the outpouring of “concern, prayers and warm wishes.”

She also thanked the trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Kathryn Watson contributed reporting.