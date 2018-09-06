Naked Boater Rescued On Saginaw River In Bay County

A 36 year old Midland County man is recuperating from a non life threatening head wound after being rescued by two fishermen on the Saginaw River in Portsmouth Township about Eight Thursday morning.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the rescuers found the man naked and clinging to his partially submerged pontoon boat before bringing him to shore. He was later taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital for treatment.

Cunningham added the man went fishing the night before when his boat apparently hit an object in the water and began sinking. Cunningham explained the man swam to shore and then either burned or tried to burn his clothes to keep warm before swimming back to his boat in hopes someone would see him.

The case remains under investigation.