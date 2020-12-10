NAACP calls on Biden to appoint a racial equity adviser

▶ Watch Video: NAACP leader calls for Biden to create a new civil rights envoy position

NAACP President Derrick Johnson is calling for the appointment of a racial equity adviser at the White House. Johnson’s comments come after a meeting with President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday in which he and other civil rights leaders discussed the path forward on racial justice in Mr. Biden’s incoming administration.

“The president-elect said racial equity will be a part of his administration. We appreciate that,” Johnson said in an interview on CBSN Wednesday. “Now our question is, how do we ensure a successful outcome? The racial equity adviser to the president could hold the portfolio and oversee the process.”

He used corporate America as an example, noting how companies that have championed diversity among their consumer base have also empowered executive-level diversity and inclusion officers to hold the company accountable.

“It’s the right style [of] business practice, it should be the sound practice of our governance to make sure we celebrate our diversity, build on our diversity and look toward the opportunities of the future,” Johnson said.

The meeting with Mr. Biden also included National Urban League CEO Marc Morial, National Action Network leader Reverend Al Sharpton, and other prominent figures.

It took place after concerns were raised about the need for greater diversity in the president-elect’s top Cabinet choices.

Johnson called it “a very positive meeting” in which Mr. Biden’s biggest commitment was to “continue the dialogue” on racial justice.

“You could see the passion in his conversation, so I believe his heart, I believe his motives are true,” Johnson said.

The NAACP’s job now, he said, will now be to make sure the president-elect follows through.

“How do we ensure what we said we do actually gets measured?” Johnson posed. “We need to have an adviser to the president to address racial equity across the administration, regardless of individuals who are sitting in the seat.”

One notable job yet to be filled in the Biden administration is the position of attorney general. Outgoing Alabama Senator Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick are all said to be leading contenders for the job.

“We need to see somebody to walk in the door on Day 1 and get to work,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the new attorney general would need to “repair the damage and harm” done to the Justice Department under the Trump administration, as well as urgently safeguard the equal protections and voting rights of all Americans.

He also stressed the need to address the threat of domestic terrorism “that we have seen sprout up all across the country since Charlottesville.”

“There has been so much public corruption coming from the White House,” Johnson said. “This is someone who needs to walk into the door of the job, who knows immediately what to do — the power and authority of the DOJ — and depoliticize how the department has been politicized over the last four years.”