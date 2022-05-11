N.Y. Lottery says “human error” caused wrong winning numbers to be published

▶ Watch Video: Million-dollar lottery ticket returned to winner who mistakenly discarded it

The New York Lottery said “human error” is to blame for the wrong winning numbers being published in a recent drawing. The correct numbers have been released and payments are being suspended as the issue is resolved.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions drawing from the New York Lottery gave players the “incorrect input” of winning numbers, which resulted in an incorrect Mega Ball number being published. According to the lottery, this was the result of “human error.”

“The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the organization said in a statement.

A sign displays the Mega Millions and Power Ball lottery jackpots. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

All prize payments have been temporarily suspended for Mega Millions tickets. Players are encouraged to keep their tickets from the May 10 drawing until the issue is fixed.

The correct numbers are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9. The prize is up to $99 million, according to the lottery’s website.