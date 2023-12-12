N.Y. has amassed 1.3 million pieces of evidence in George Santos case, his attorney says

▶ Watch Video: Santos due in court on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – Former Rep. George Santos was in court Tuesday morning.

Santos appeared for what’s termed a status conference.

It comes as he negotiates a possible plea deal on fraud charges.

Santos appeared to be in good spirits and could be seen smiling and laughing with his attorney as they arrived. He was wearing Ferragamo sneakers, which usually retail for about $1,000.

Santos walked out of court in Central Islip after the proceedings.

Prosecutors told the judge they expect negotiations to continue, and no formal offer has yet been made.

Santos faces nearly two dozen charges related to alleged wire fraud, identity theft and campaign finance violations and other crimes detailed in a pair of federal indictments handed down earlier this year.

He was expelled from Congress Dec. 1.

His trial is set to begin in September. Santos’ attorney argued against moving up the trial date, citing the 1.3 million pieces of evidence he’s received from the state for his review.

Santos is due back in court Jan. 23.

Speaking with CBS New York’s Marcia Kramer on “The Point” after he was expelled, Santos said he has “plenty” of regrets, and a “long road of redemption ahead, and I’m going to work really hard for that.”

Santos said he didn’t expect his congressional colleagues to have the “chutzpah” to expel him before he had his day in court.

He admitted that he didn’t even write his own resume or campaign bio, blaming them on “a former campaign staffer.”

He also said he now makes more money from the online website Cameo than he did as a member of Congress.