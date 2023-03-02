MyMichigan Midland Recognized As Top Heart Hospital

(source: MyMichigan Health)

My Michigan Medical Center Midland was one of two hospitals in Michigan and 240 in the nation to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry™ Performance Achievement Platinum Award. T

he award honors hospitals for their consistency in meeting patient care guidelines for heart attack patients. The award program recognizes hospitals participating in the registry who have demonstrated sustained, top level performance in quality of care and adherence to guideline recommendations. Through full participation in the registry, hospitals engage in a robust quality improvement process, using data to drive improvements and positively impact patient outcomes for heart attack patients.

For more information on MyMichigan’s heart and vascular services, visit mymichigan.org.