MyMichigan Medical Center Clare Breaks Ground On New Expansion

MyMichigan Medical Center Clare officially broke ground on a new 51,000 square foot expansion and revitalization project Tuesday.

The project comes in two phases, with the first including construction of a new two-story section to house a new Emergency Department, new Inpatient Unit with all private rooms, and an expanded Imaging Department, including a fixed MRI Unit. Access to the Medical Center for 24/7 outpatient services, including lab, X-ray and CT imaging, will also be improved.

Phase two of the project includes construction of a new main entrance and canopy, as well as a plaza connecting the campus aesthetically to the downtown area. Improvements include better patient entry and wayfinding, and complete renovation of first floor public spaces to include Patient Registration, first floor dining, the Shamrock Patch Gift Shop and access to outpatient services.

Construction for phase one is expected to last 14 months. Phase two will immediately follow phase one and will take eight months.