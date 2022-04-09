MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena Invites Public to Open House

Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new patient tower at MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena during a public open house on Friday, April 22, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. A ribbon cutting with remarks will be held at 12:45 p.m.
“We are all very excited the opening of the new patient tower at MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena has arrived,” said Chuck Sherwin, president of the Medical Center in Alpena. “The purpose of this project was to meet the standards our patients seek and deserve, ensuring that our facility is up-to-date for the utmost safety and quality, and that we offer the latest in advanced technology and physician expertise. This is a milestone in our history, and it was made possible with the support of MyMichigan Health, our donors, employees and community. We’re delighted to open the doors here in a few short weeks so that everyone can view this beautiful facility and meet the caring and dedicated staff who care for our patients.”
Guests will be able to see many areas of the finished building, including one of 60 new private patient rooms, on self-guided tours. Guests will also be able to see the Medical Center’s new lobby and entrance, operating rooms, nursing stations, family waiting room, Sterile Processing Department, Critical Care Unit, as well as the new Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Post-Partum Suites. The 99,000 square foot patient tower took two years to complete and cost $63.5 million.
“Our intent with this project has been to create the best healing environment with an eye to future needs,” continued Sherwin. “Design, equipment and support for patient safety have been a fundamental focus of the project at every step.”
“The Development Council in Alpena has always endorsed the mission of the Medical Center and this project is a true example of their commitment,” said Ann Diamond, fund development director, MyMichigan Health Foundation. “On behalf of our Council and Foundation, we extend our deepest gratitude to those that have generously supported this project that will have a profound impact on our patients, neighbors and loved ones for many years to come.”
Those interested in more information about the patient tower project may visit www.mymichigan.org/alpenatower.