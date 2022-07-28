MyMichigan Medical Center Alma Breaks Ground on New Advanced Surgical Services Construction

MyMichigan Medical Center Alma broke ground on a 51,200 square-foot surgical suite renovation and expansion project Wednesday. The expansion will include three state-of-the-art surgical suites, two procedure rooms, private pre-operative and recovery rooms, and a new sterile processing department.
“The expansion combines the newest, state-of-the-art surgical technology with increased comfort and privacy for our patients and their families,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, F.A.C.H.E., C.P.M.S.M., president, MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare and Mt. Pleasant. “This investment will enhance our ability to continue to deliver the most advanced surgical services to our rural communities across the central Michigan region. We appreciate the community joining us and for our donors support.”
The surgical services area, Phase One of construction, is scheduled for completion in spring 2023. Phase Two, including a new Medical Center entrance and enhanced patient access for diagnostic imaging is slated for completion in late 2024.
“We are excited to further expand and renovate our Medical Center in Alma as it continues to grow and serve the healthcare needs of the community,” said Greg Rogers, president and CEO, MyMichigan Health “The Medical Center is busier than it’s ever been and expansion of the surgical services areas is essential to increasing our capacity of care, enhancing our services and attracting talent to our community.”
The MyMichigan Health Foundation continues to raise funds to support the advanced surgical services project. “We’ve reached out to the community and received amazing support. Of course, our board, leadership, staff and providers are all supporting the project,” said Becky Church, director, MyMichigan Health Foundation. “We are excited to offer opportunities for the community to support this project as we work together to advance the health care in the community.”