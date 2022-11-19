MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer

(source: MyMichigan Healthcare)

Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.

“Dr. Berg has superior excellence in medicine and will be a tremendous resource as we continue to elevate standards of care,” said Dr. Watson. “He has a proven track record for physician leadership and has demonstrated his expertise in both clinical and quality operations, especially during the pandemic. Dr. Berg has a true gift in cultivating relationships with our health care providers which pours over into the quality care we provide our patients. We are so very fortunate to have him on our leadership team.”

Dr. Berg is a board-certified family physician who has been with MyMichigan since 2005 and has served as president of MyMichigan Medical Group since Feb. 2018. He received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing and completed his family practice residency at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. He holds a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration and Leadership from Saginaw Valley State University. Dr. Berg is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Society for Hospital Risk Management and the Midland County Medical Society.

“I look forward to continue working with our teams to tackle the many challenges the health care system faces as we navigate the post-pandemic world,” Dr. Berg said. “I’m eager to take on that important work ahead and carry on the legacy Dr. Watson has established as the previous chief medical officer.”

Dr. Berg also intends to stay involved caring for patients. “I have been active as a hospitalist since March of this year on our Midland campus. I enjoy my work with direct patient care and want to continue with that moving forward,” he said.

When not at work, Dr. Berg enjoys spending time with his family wife Katrina, four children and one very energetic dog. He also enjoys outdoor activities including running, hunting, fishing and boating.