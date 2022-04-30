MyMichigan Health Recognized for Nursing Excellence

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is the first Medical Center in the region to achieve Magnet recognition for its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations around the world that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. There are currently 580 Magnet recognized hospitals worldwide and, of those, only 14 are in Michigan. MyMichigan Medical Center started the process of Magnet recognition seven years ago with outlining the steps needed to achieve it.
Research has shown that Magnet recognition benefits health care organizations and their communities in a number of ways, including higher patient satisfaction, and higher job satisfaction among nurses.