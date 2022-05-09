MyMichigan Health Names New COO

My Michigan Health has announced a new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bryan Cross is filling the role, replacing Greg Rogers, who is now serving as president and CEO of the health system.
Cross has more than 30 years experience in health care, beginning his career with MyMichigan as a paramedic supervisor. After earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, he transitioned to the manager of pharmacy, then spent 13 years as the corporate director of pharmacy, receiving the prestigious MidMichigan Health Chairman’s Award in 2006. Cross has also served as the health system vice president of professional services where he has been instrumental in the strategic planning and coordinating of the COVID-19 response initiatives and vaccination program.
Most recently, he has served as the president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland since March 2021. Cross also holds a master’s degree in business administration.