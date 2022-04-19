MyMichigan Health Kicks off Pardee Cancer Center Construction

MyMichigan Health held a Beam Hammering event this week to signify the beginning of construction on the James T. and Elsa U. Pardee Cancer Center. The Center will be adjacent to MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, on the site of the existing Towsley Building. The structure and footprint of the Towsley Building will stay, with the interior rebuilt to meet the needs of the Pardee Cancer Center.
The 115,000 square foot Pardee Cancer Center will bring the diagnostic, treatment, and support team under one roof, allowing multiple specialists to see a patient on the same day without multiple appointments at multiple locations.
“We all know someone who has been touched by cancer and hearing the word cancer can set a person’s life into a tailspin,” said Greg Rogers, president and CEO of MyMichigan Health. “We are focused on the care of the communities that we serve, ensuring that care is provided as close to home as possible throughout the healing process. We are here today for each and every cancer patient and their families. This comprehensive cancer center will bring our cancer care experts into one location to provide an excellent patient experience.”
“Our purpose is Creating Healthy Communities – Together and the Pardee Cancer Center helps us further that by bringing care and support services into one location,” said Melwyn Sequeira, M.D., surgical oncologist, endocrine surgeon and chief of the Oncology service line for MyMichigan Health. “Our goal is to be the region’s choice for cancer care and be recognized for our excellent quality of care provided in an environment that places a premium on the patient experience.”
Representatives from MyMichigan Health, the Elsa U. Pardee Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and Dow Company Foundation took golden hammers to a beam to kick-off the construction, which is expected to take about two years.
The MyMichigan Health Foundation has received $17.3 million from area foundations and individual donors for the new center. A community campaign will be announced later, but donations can be made online: http://www.mymichigan.org/cancercenter or by calling (989) 839-1932.