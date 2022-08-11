MyMichigan Health Increases Minimum Pay Rate for Employees

(source: MyMichigan Health)

Midland-based MyMichigan Health has increased its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour for employees at many of its locations. The health system’s announcement said the move is part of its commitment to employees and an acknowledgement of the current labor market. Positions impacted by the wage increase include dining and catering aides, housekeeping, security officers and clerical staff.

“We remain committed to ensuring that each and every one of our employees see MyMichigan Health as an excellent place to work,” said Julie Ward, Ed.D., senior vice president and chief human resources officer, MyMichigan Health. “We are so incredibly proud of the quality of care that our employees, providers and physicians provide to the patients that come through our doors, and we want all of our employees to know how much they are valued. We consistently review the labor market to make sure that we are offering our employees a competitive, market-based wage.”

The minimum wage in Michigan is $9.87 an hour, and the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

“This minimum wage increase is just one way that MyMichigan Health is showing its commitment to recruiting and retaining the talented individuals that work throughout our health system,” said Ward. “It goes hand in hand with our purpose of Creating Healthy Communities – Together.”

Prospective employees can visit the MyMichigan Health website to learn more about and apply for job opportunities: http://www.mymichigan.org/careers