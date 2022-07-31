MyMichigan Health Gift Shop Volunteers Fulfill Pledge of Support

Volunteers from MyMichigan Medical Center Midland’s Gift Shop recently fulfilled their 2021-22 pledge of support to the Medical Center. The volunteers donated more than $130,000 toward the purchase of equipment to support patient care, as well as $50,000 to support the future James T. and Elsa U. Pardee Cancer Center (Pardee Cancer Center).
Equipment purchased through the Gift Shop Volunteers’ donation included pieces that support the Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation Departments, Behavioral Health Unit, surgical floor, as well as cardiovascular testing to support the Medical Center’s new Special Care Nursery. In addition, the volunteers donated $50,000 toward the Pardee Cancer Center.
“The Gift Shop volunteers are so pleased that our efforts provide needed equipment in multiple departments,” said Cathy Strong, Gift Shop chairman. “It’s very exciting each year just how successful our work is in the amount we’re able to give and support MyMichigan Health. We are so thankful for our many customers and supporters.”
The 115,000-square-foot Pardee Cancer Center is currently under construction on the campus of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and will bring cancer care into one convenient location for patients who are undergoing diagnosis, treatment or who need support for cancer. The Cancer Center is slated to open in 2024.
MyMichigan has available volunteer positions that range from a few hours a week to a few days a week, including in the Gift Shop, reception services and patient services.
Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer at MyMichigan Health may visit www.mymichigan.org/volunteer, or contact Diana Brookens, manager of volunteer service, at [email protected], or (989) 839-3340.