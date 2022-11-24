MyMichigan Health Breast Center Recertified

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland’s Center for Women’s Health has recently been re-certified by the American College of Surgeons as a National Accredited Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) and has held this distinction for more than 10 years.

MyMichigan is one of two breast health programs in the Great Lakes Bay Region to achieve this level of certification and is a part of a network of 600 breast centers nationwide. The Center for Women’s Health offers a multidisciplinary approach to patient care. A comprehensive team, including a dedicated female breast surgeon, breast cancer and breast imaging nurse navigators, medical oncologists and more, work with patients to develop an individualized treatment plan, evaluating progress along the way.

The Center offers a variety of breast health and women’s health services, including advanced imaging technology such as 3-D mammography, ultrasound breast screenings, breast MRI and biopsy procedures. The state-of-the-art facility is also fully accredited by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

For more information, visit my michigan dot org slash breast.