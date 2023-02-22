MyMichigan Health May Be Impacted By Winter Storm

(Getty Images)

With the winter storm watch in place for several MyMichigan Health service areas, many MyMichigan provider offices and outpatient services may have reduced hours.

Those without an appointment or needing a walk-in service, such as lab or imaging, are encouraged to call ahead first before traveling. Those with appointments will be called by the office should the appointment need to be rescheduled. Visiting hours for MyMichigan Medical Centers are expected to remain the same. For medical emergencies, please go to the nearest Emergency Department if safe travel permits or dial 911.

Anyone interested in additional updates are encouraged to visit the MyMichigan Health website at midmichigan.org or watch for updates on the MyMichigan Facebook page.