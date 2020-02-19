Murder Suspect Mark Latunski Discovered Unresponsive in Cell
(source: Shiawassee County Jail)
A Morrice area man accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was found unresponsive in his cell by a state trooper yesterday.
50-year-old Mark Latunski is held in the Shiawassee County Jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse after allegedly killing Bacon December 19 in the basement of his home. Latunski was able to be revived using smelling salts and was taken to a local hospital. Jail officials say he hasn’t eaten well since his arrest. Latunski was guarded by a deputy while in the hospital, then was taken back to the jail.
A judge ordered Latunski undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency. His attorney is seeking an insanity defense.