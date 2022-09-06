WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Murder Suspect Arrested in Genesee County

By jonathan.dent
September 6, 2022 7:24AM EDT
A fugitive has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in Flint earlier this year.

Crimestoppers of Flint and Genessee County has announced that 20-year-old Nico Deandra Nard has been arrested after an incident on the 200 block of West Pierson Road in Flint May 4th. Nard had outstanding warrants for homocide, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. Crimestoppers had previously offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

