Murder Suspect Arrested in Genesee County

A fugitive has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in Flint earlier this year.

Crimestoppers of Flint and Genessee County has announced that 20-year-old Nico Deandra Nard has been arrested after an incident on the 200 block of West Pierson Road in Flint May 4th. Nard had outstanding warrants for homocide, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. Crimestoppers had previously offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.