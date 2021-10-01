Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Buena Vista Township and Saginaw

Police in Saginaw and Buena Vista Township are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Police responded to the 300 block of N. 21st St. in Saginaw around 6:40 a.m. Friday, October 1 morning after a resident found his friend, 48-year-old Lawanda Drake, dead from gunshot wounds. Drake was a resident of Buena Vista Township.
The investigation follows what police are calling a suicide of Drake’s son. Buena Vista Police responded to a home in the area of Wadsworth and Outer Dr. Thursday, September 30 just before 8:00 p.m. The location is a short distance from where Drake’s body was found. The preliminary investigation suggests the son was the assailant in Drake’s murder.
Saginaw and Buena Vista Police are collaborating in the investigation. No further details are available at this time.