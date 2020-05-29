Murder Charges Issued in Memorial Day Weekend Homicides
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan Jr. has issued murder charges against the suspects in two unrelated homicides over Memorial Day weekend in Saginaw.
One suspect, 31-year-old Demarcus D. Buell, is in custody, while two other suspects are still at large. Buell is charged with an open count of murder in connection with the early May 25 shooting death of 26-year-old Stefan Rowe at 2322 Mershon. Rowe was shot multiple times
following an argument with Buell inside the home. Buell was arrested immediately after the homicide, and remains in the Saginaw County Jail following his arraignment on May 28.
McColgan has also issued charges against two suspects in the early May 24 shooting death of 21-year-old Antonio Buford Jr. at the Marathon gas station at 1411 Court at S. Woodbridge. Buford was shot multiple times inside a parked vehicle in the gas station parking lot. A second 21-year-old male also was shot in the vehicle, but he survived.
Two suspects investigators have identified are being sought. Their names are being withheld pending their arraignment. Both suspects face an open count of murder as well as single counts of assault with intent to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and
three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.