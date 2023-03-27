“Multiple” victims reported in Nashville school shooting; shooter dead

Officials responded to a shooting at a school in Nashville on Monday with multiple victims confirmed, authorities said. The suspected shooter is dead, police said.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.,” Nashville police said in a tweet. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.”

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Earlier the Nashville fire department said there were “multiple” victims.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the department tweeted.

Convent is a private Christian school in Nashville for preschool through 6th grade, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Last year, the school ran an active shooter training program, the station reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.