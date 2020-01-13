Multiple Shootings Occur Over a Three Day Span in Saginaw County
Police in the Saginaw area have a busy week after three shootings occurred within days of each other.
The first took place Thursday, January 9 when a 25-year-old man was driving in the area of S. 15th and Hartsuff streets when an unknown suspect shot at his vehicle, wounding him in the leg. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
The second occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 11 when a 19-year-old man was shot in the elbow. Police responded to Van Etten and Creswell and found the man in a vehicle which had crashed into a tree.
The third shooting happened in Buena Vista Township around 3:00 p.m. the same day. A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face in the 3700 block of Dixie Hwy. Police say the victim was not cooperative.
No suspect information in any of the shootings is available at this time.