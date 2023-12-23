Multiple people wounded in shooting at Florida mall, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a mall in the Central Florida city of Ocala Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Paddock Mall, which was evacuated after the incident, the Ocala Police Department said in a post on social media.

Police said the suspect was believed to have fled, and the incident was no longer considered “an active shooting situation.”

No further details were immediately provided. It’s unclear exactly where at the mall the shooting occurred. The number of injuries or potential fatalities was not immediately known.

Police said there was a “heavy police presence” at the scene.

Ocala is located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

This is a developing story and will be updated.