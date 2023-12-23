WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Multiple people wounded in shooting at Florida mall, police say

By CBS News
December 23, 2023 5:32PM EST
Share

Several people were injured in a shooting at a mall in the Central Florida city of Ocala Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Paddock Mall, which was evacuated after the incident, the Ocala Police Department said in a post on social media.

Police said the suspect was believed to have fled, and the incident was no longer considered “an active shooting situation.”

No further details were immediately provided. It’s unclear exactly where at the mall the shooting occurred. The number of injuries or potential fatalities was not immediately known.

Police said there was a “heavy police presence” at the scene. 

Ocala is located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.    

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Crashes Into Laundromat in Pinconning
2

Family Dollar In Saginaw Robbed At Gunpoint
3

No Injuries In a Bay City House Fire
4

Suspect Killed in Police Shootout Identified, Wounded Trooper Recovering
5

Traffic Stop In Saginaw Leads to Drug Bust