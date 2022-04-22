Multiple people shot on busy street in Washington, D.C., police say

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

A shooting on Friday afternoon left at least three people wounded in Northwest Washington, D.C., authorities say. The incident occurred near the University of the District of Columbia, which is currently on lockdown.

The D.C. Police Department identified the wounded as two adult males and one juvenile female, but did not state their condition.

Authorities respond to shooting in Washington, D.C.

Police are asking residents to avoid the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW area and to expect street closures until further notice as officers respond to the incident. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged those in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area to shelter in place. Police said they are sweeping the neighborhood.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the D.C. Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.