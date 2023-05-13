WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Multiple people shot in Albany, including child, police say

By CBS News
May 13, 2023 5:11PM EDT
Multiple people were shot in a barbershop in Albany, New York, including a child, on Saturday afternoon, police said. 

A boy was shot in the torso, one man was shot in the shoulder and another man in the torso, police said. 

“Preliminary, it appears an unknown suspect, who was outside, fired rounds towards the building, striking three individuals who were inside,” Albany Police public information officer Steve Smith tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

