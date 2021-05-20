Multiple Overnight Shooting Investigations in Saginaw
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the City of Saginaw Wednesday night. At about 8:45 p.m., investigators responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Syracuse. Preliminary investigation indicates an 18-year-old-female was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated at a local hospital.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., investigators responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Gratiot Street at Fordney Park. Police responded to the call and located a large party. Preliminary investigation indicates there were several subjects shooting at each other, but nobody was injured by gunfire. As subjects were fleeing the scene, a traffic crash occurred and two subjects in a vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At approximately midnight, police responded to a shooting in 1800 block of Bond St. A 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while inside a home that was shot at from the street. The residence sustained multiple bullet holes. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head, described as a “grazing wound” and was treated at a local hospital.
There are no suspects in custody related to any of these shootings. Saginaw MCU detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).