Multiple Injuries in Weekend Tuscola County Crash
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Emergency personnel responded to a crash in Tuscola County Saturday, March 7.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old woman heading east on Gilford Rd. was struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male driver. The boy was heading south on Hinson Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection. The occupants of both vehicles were trapped and were rescued by crews from the Caro and Fairgrove fire departments.
The drivers were taken to a local hospital by ambulance while two female passengers in the younger drivers’ vehicle were airlifted to a hospital. The crash is still under investigation.