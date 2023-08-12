WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Multiple houses “leveled,” 3 people missing in Pennsylvania after explosion

By CBS News
August 12, 2023 3:12PM EDT
Multiple houses have been “leveled” and others are on fire after an explosion on Saturday in Plum, Pennsylvania, authorities said. 

Three people have been transported to local hospitals and “three others are currently unaccounted for,” said Allegheny County on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 10:23 a.m. local time, 911 received a call that multiple houses were on fire due to an explosion. Police and fire department responded and said “there were people trapped under the debris,” said Allegheny County.

Three houses have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

