A fire in Bay County’s Garfield Township was reported around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 1. Four departments were on the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 2100 block of W. Newburg Rd. between Flajole and Carter roads. There’s no word on any injuries. Smoke from the fire could be seen up to five miles away. The house is being described as a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.