Multiple Felony Charges Follow Alleged Crime Spree of Mt. Pleasant Man

A convicted felon is facing several life in prison offenses after an alleged 45-hour crime spree including murder, rape and home invasion.
Police say 40-year-old Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire is responsible the death of a 13-year-old girl and the sexual assault of two women. The spree allegedly began in the early morning on Sunday, June 6 when police say he sexually assaulted his girlfriend at their Union Township home in Isabella County, then proceeded to stab her 13-year-old daughter to death when the woman went for help.
Gardenhire hid out for a time at a vacant unit in the Jamestown Apartments before accosting a couple in another apartment and held them against their will, according to police. He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman multiple times before stealing some of their cash and fleeing in their vehicle.
Gardenhire was arrested in Flint Township Monday, June 7 after turning himself in. He is charged with open murder, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct using a weapon, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables, and two counts each of unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Gardenhire was out on a $7,500 bond for second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Mason County for a May 27 incident during the attacks. He’s now being held on a $3 million bond.