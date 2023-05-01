“Multiple fatalities” in massive pile-up on Illinois highway

Multiple people are dead following a pile-up involving up to 80 vehicles on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois, on Monday, Illinois State Police said.

A dust storm led to a massive pile-up involving 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars, police said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

More than 30 people were transported to the hospital and there were “multiple fatalities,” police said.

The initial crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, followed by another on the southbound side, according to police.

Officials said the highway will remain closed through the afternoon and possibly until tomorrow morning.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, police said.